The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 70,756 on Tuesday, 12 May. According to the Health Ministry data, there are now 46,008 active cases across the country, while 2,293 people have died. As many as 22,454 patients have been cured or discharged and one has migrated.In the last 24 hours, 3,604 new cases and 87 deaths have been reported.Meanwhile, the Air India office in Delhi has been sealed after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus, reports said on Tuesday. The sanitisation process for the building is underway.PM Modi held a meeting with CMs on Monday to discuss the situation arising due to COVID-19 and the lockdown imposed to contain its spread"Lockdown measures needed in first phase were not needed in second phase. Measures of third phase are not needed in fourth," PM Modi was quoted as saying at a meeting with CMsTwo migrants were killed in car accidents in separate incidents in UP and Haryana on Monday and Tuesday respectivelyTwelve flights carrying Indian nationals will be arriving in the country on Tuesday under the Vande Bharat MissionThe Indian Railways has started to run 'special trains' for passengers from and to New Delhi on TuesdayThe Air India office in Delhi has been sealed after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus, reports said on Tuesday. The sanitisation process for the building is underway.A migrant labourer was killed, while another was seriously injured after being hit by a car on the Ambala-Jagadhri highway near the Ambala Cantonment early on Tuesday, PTI reported.In another incident, a migrant was killed in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli late on Monday while on his way to Bihar on a cycle, NDTV reported.The Indian Railways has made installing the Aarogya Setu mobile application 'mandatory' for passengers travelling on special trains, PTI reported.India's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India, has resumed production at its Manesar plant, PTI reported on Tuesday. As many as 47 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths have been reported in Rajasthan on Tuesday, taking the tally in the state to 4,035.Twelve flights carrying Indian nationals will be arriving in the country on Tuesday under the Vande Bharat Mission.The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 70,756 on Tuesday. According to the Health Ministry data, there are now 46,008 active cases across the country, while 2,293 people have died. As many as 22,454 patients have been cured or discharged and one has migrated.In the last 24 hours, 3,604 new cases and 87 deaths have been reported.The United States recorded 830 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 80,352, AFP reported on Tuesday, citing the Johns Hopkins University tracker. This is the second consecutive day that the country has recorded less than 900 deaths.