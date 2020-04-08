PM Modi Discusses COVID-19 Crisis On Video Call With Floor Leaders
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 8 April, held a meeting with floor leaders of parties – whose combined strength in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adds up to five MPs – via video conferencing on the COVID-19 situation in the country.
Apart from Azad and Pawar, others who attended the virtual meet included, Ram Gopal Yadav (Samajwadi Party), Satish Misra (Bahujan Samaj Party), Chirag Paswan (Lok Janshakti Party), TR Baalu (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam), Sukhbir Singh Badal (Shiromani Akali Dal), Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Janata Dal-United), Pinaki Mishra (Biju Janata Dal) and Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena).
Giving up its initial reluctance, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) also attended the interaction. TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay was among the participants.
The meet comes amidst indications that the central government may extend the lockdown across the country beyond 14 April after several states have favoured the extension to contain the fast-spreading virus, as the positive cases in the country show no signs of any let-up.
This is the prime minister's first interaction with floor leaders, including those from the Opposition, after the imposition of the nationwide lockdown on 25 March, though he had held interactions with chief ministers of all states including those ruled by non-NDA parties.
The prime minister has been interacting with various stakeholders, including doctors, journalists and heads of Indian missions to get a feedback on ways to check the spread of coronavirus.
He recently spoke to various leaders including Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, TMC leader Mamata Banerjee, DMK leader MK Stalin and discussed the COVID-19 situation as well as his government's efforts to contain the spread of the pandemic.
Earlier, he had also spoken to former presidents Pratibha Patil and Pranab Mukherjee, and former prime ministers HD Deve Gowda and Manmohan Singh.
(With inputs from PTI)
