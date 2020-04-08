PM Modi Discusses COVID-19 Crisis On Video Call With Floor Leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 8 April, held a meeting with floor leaders of parties – whose combined strength in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adds up to five MPs – via video conferencing on the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Apart from Azad and Pawar, others who attended the virtual meet included, Ram Gopal Yadav (Samajwadi Party), Satish Misra (Bahujan Samaj Party), Chirag Paswan (Lok Janshakti Party), TR Baalu (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam), Sukhbir Singh Badal (Shiromani Akali Dal), Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Janata Dal-United), Pinaki Mishra (Biju Janata Dal) and Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena).

Giving up its initial reluctance, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) also attended the interaction. TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay was among the participants.