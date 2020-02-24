What the Mood Was Like at the ‘Namaste Trump’ Event in Motera

A 'Namaste Trump' chant began the mega event at Motera stadium organised for US President Donald Trump by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad.

President Trump's comments on his relationship with India, ahead of his visit, had ensured that the visit was a high-profile one.

The Quint was at Motera to get a pulse of the people at the venue. The lakh-strong crowd waited eagerly for Modi and Trump to address them.