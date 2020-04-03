‘Setbacks’: Prez on Migrant Workers’ Gathering, Nizamuddin Meet

While affirming that people of the country have set an example by showing exemplary courage, discipline and solidarity in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, President Kovind expressed concern over two incidents – the gathering of migrant workers in Anand Vihar and the congregation of Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin, both in Delhi, that caused a setback to the efforts, the statement said.

Moreover, while ensuring that food and other essential items are made available to the needy, care has to be taken that no compromise is made on the issue of social distancing, he added.

Taking note of the problems faced by the homeless, the unemployed and the weaker sections of society during this crisis, the president said, "We will have to be extra sensitive towards their needs."

He invited other participants in the conference to deliberate upon the ways and means to ensure nobody remains hungry.