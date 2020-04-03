‘Setbacks’: Prez on Migrant Workers’ Gathering, Nizamuddin Meet
President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday, 3 April, expressed concern over the gathering of migrant workers in Anand Vihar and the congregation of Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin, saying these two incidents caused a setback to the efforts to combat the coronavirus outbreak, according to a statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan.
In a video-conference with the Governors, Lieutenant Governors and Administrators of states/Union territories, the president emphasised the need to ensure that no one remains hungry during the nationwide lockdown.
"In the conference, there was unanimity that there is no scope for laxity or complacency in fighting the invisible enemy. In this context, the president noted with concern, the incidents of attacks on doctors, health workers and police personnel in some parts of the country," it said.
‘Will Have to Be Extra Sensitive Towards Needs of Weaker Sections’
While affirming that people of the country have set an example by showing exemplary courage, discipline and solidarity in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, President Kovind expressed concern over two incidents – the gathering of migrant workers in Anand Vihar and the congregation of Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin, both in Delhi, that caused a setback to the efforts, the statement said.
Moreover, while ensuring that food and other essential items are made available to the needy, care has to be taken that no compromise is made on the issue of social distancing, he added.
Taking note of the problems faced by the homeless, the unemployed and the weaker sections of society during this crisis, the president said, "We will have to be extra sensitive towards their needs."
He invited other participants in the conference to deliberate upon the ways and means to ensure nobody remains hungry.
The president wholeheartedly endorsed the Prime Minister's appeal to all citizens earlier on Friday to switch off lights at homes at 9 pm on Sunday and use their mobile flashlights, torches or lamps to express solidarity in the fight against coronavirus.
He, however, cautioned people to not let their guard down and steadfastly adhere to the practice of social distancing.
(This story has been edited for length.)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)