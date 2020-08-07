How Much Will Ayodhya Ram Mandir Cost? When Will It Be Complete?
All you need to know about the road ahead for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 5 August laid the foundation for the Ram Temple to be built in Ayodhya, as per Supreme Court directives last year. In a mega event in Ayodhya, the PM along with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders conducted the bhoomi pujan of the temple.
The event basically means that the Ram Temple can be constructed now. But a lot of questions remain. Like, how long will it take to build the temple? How expensive will the project be? And who is responsible for the construction? In this article, we try to answer some of these questions.
What Will the Ram Mandir Look Like?
The design of the Ram Mandir has been widely discussed. It was first decided that the temple will be smaller in size and will have three domes. However, many changes have been suggested now.
According to Kameshwar Chaupal, a member of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the temple will now be 161-feet high and will have five domes, instead of three.
What Are the Dimensions of the New Temple?
The model of the temple will be the same as the one suggested by Vishwa Hindu Parishad, but it dimensions will be increased. A new model with the revised dimensions has also been released. The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which has been formed and assigned responsibility to construct the temple, has released these pictures.
The temple will be constructed in a plot of 70 acres. The following changes have also been proposed:
- Increasing the number of pillars from 212 to 360.
- The height of the temple's mast be increased from 141 feet to 161 feet.
- Five domes be built in place of three.
What is the Cost of Constructing the Temple?
While there have been many estimates on social media and otherwise on the possible cost of the construction of the temple, architects put the figure at roughly Rs 300 crore. Once work on the temple starts, this figure is expected to rise. The process of collecting funds for the temple's construction was initiated a while ago.
Who is Responsible for the Construction of the Temple?
The responsibility of the temple's construction has been entrusted to the Sompura family, which is known to have constructed similar grand temples across the country.
The head of the family, Chandrakant Sompura, had famously measured the temple land with his feet thirty years ago. He was taken there by then VHP chief Ashok Singhal.
The family has built approximately 200 grand temples around the world. It has designed many of the Birla temples that have been constructed across the country. While Chandrakant is unable to visit Ayodhya due to his old age, his son, Ashish, is posted in the town and is heavily involved in the planning of the project.
Construction company Larson and Toubro (L&T) has been roped in, and is assisting the Sompuras in the same.
Who are the People Involved?
From the bhoomi pujan to the final construction, the responsibility of the temple has been assigned to 15 people who are all part of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
These people include Nritya Gopal Das (the chairperson of the Trust), Swami Dev Giri (co-chairperson), Champat Rai (Chief Secretary), K Parasan (SC advocate), Nripendra Misra (former principal secretary to PM Modi), Vimlendra Pratap Mishra (member of a royal famiy, Dr Anil Mishra (homeopathy doctor), Kameshwar Chaupal (a Dalit member), Dinendra Das (Head of the Nirmohi Akhara), Swami Vasudevananda Saraswati (a holy man from Prayagraj), Swami Vishwa Prasannateertha (head of the Pejawar Math) and Swami Parmananda (head of the Akhand Adhram). Apart from these 12 people, Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi, additional secretary in the home ministry, IAS Gyanesh Kumar and Ayodhya district magistrate, Anuj Kumar, are also members of the Trust.
How Long Will It Take for the Temple to Be Constructed?
The construction work for the temple is set to begin shortly. The architects involved in the project say that it may take upto three-and-a-half years to be completed. As of now, this is just an estimate. Once work actually begins, the deadline may be extended by a few months.
(With inputs from Quint Hindi)
