How Much Will Ayodhya Ram Mandir Cost? When Will It Be Complete?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 5 August laid the foundation for the Ram Temple to be built in Ayodhya, as per Supreme Court directives last year. In a mega event in Ayodhya, the PM along with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders conducted the bhoomi pujan of the temple.

The event basically means that the Ram Temple can be constructed now. But a lot of questions remain. Like, how long will it take to build the temple? How expensive will the project be? And who is responsible for the construction? In this article, we try to answer some of these questions.