'Hope She Fulfils Our Constitutional Rights': Adivasis in Assam on Prez Murmu

Appointment of Droupadi Murmu as the new President of India has elevated hopes and aspirations of among tea-tribe community and several backward groups in Assam, as they look up to the new head of state for fulfilment of their constitutional rights and socio-economic empowerment.

"I expect the Bill for the Scheduled Tribe status for Adivasis of Assam will be signed by the tribal President," said Joseph Minz, founder secretary general of All Adivasi Students' Association, Assam (AASAA).