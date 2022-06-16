Residents in Prayagraj’s Atala Fear Men in Plain Clothes Over Those in Khaki

Mohd Arshan Ansari is a third-year BSc student at Thakur Har Narayan Singh Degree college in Prayagraj, who was taking his Botany exam between 3 pm and 6 pm on Friday, 10 June. Later in the evening, he was picked up by police officers in plain clothes for his alleged role in the violence during the day. He was then wrongfully detained for a day before the police realised their mistake.

Strangers in plain clothes are making locals of Atala more jittery than presence of uniformed men deployed on all major streets since the day of violence in Prayagraj on 10 June.

Soon after the violence, locals claim, police in plain clothes had picked up their children allegedly by force after misbehaving with the family who resisted the arrests. Some have been exonerated in the initial investigation and were let off after being wrongfully detained by local police.