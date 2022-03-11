'Saheb Knows' Battle for India Is in 2024, Not State Polls: Prashant Kishor

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi saw a "glimpse" of the general elections' outcome in 2024 after the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) landslide victory in Uttar Pradesh, political strategist Prashant Kishor said that the "battle for India will be fought and decided in 2024 and not in any state elections."

Referring to PM Modi, Kishor added in his tweet, "Saheb knows this! Hence this clever attempt to create frenzy around state results to establish a decisive psychological advantage over opposition."

"Don't fall or be part of this false narrative [sic]," he added.