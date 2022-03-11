'Have Shown That BJP's Seat Count Can Be Decreased': Tweets SP's Akhilesh Yadav

A day after Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) landslide victory in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav took to social media to thank the public and said that his party has shown that the saffron party's seat count can be decreased.

SP finished with 111 seats in the 2022 Assembly elections, results of which were declared on 10 March. However, the state saw another saffron wave as the BJP and its allies won 273 seats out of the total 403 seats.

"Thanks to the people of UP for increasing our seats by two and a half times and vote percentage by one and a half times!" he tweeted.

The SP received 32.06 percent votes against the BJP's vote share of 41.29 percent in the 2022 Assembly polls.