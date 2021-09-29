Former Goa CM & Congress Leader Luizinho Faleiro, 9 Others Join TMC in Kolkata

Former Goa Chief Minister and Congress leader for over 40 years, Luizinho Faleiro, joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Kolkata, West Bengal on Wednesday, 29 September.

Faleiro had resigned as Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Goa's Navelim constituency and as primary member of the Congress on Monday, 27 September.

He, along with nine others from Goa – a mix of politicians and civil society members – joined the TMC as the party enters the electoral fray in Goa, ahead of elections in the state in early 2022.