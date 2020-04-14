Prasar Bharati Makes Aarogya Setu Installation Mandatory for Staff

The memorandum goes on to state that heads of Prasar Bharati establishments must ensure that the instructions are “strictly enforced”.

Moreover, the language of the memorandum also follows the words said by the PM, during his 10 am address to the nation.

As part of his seven-point appeal to the citizens of the country, regarding COVID-19, PM Modi had mentioned downloading the Aarogya Setu mobile app and encouraging others to do so as point number four.