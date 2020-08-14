Four Days Post Surgery, Ex-Prez Pranab’s Health ‘Unchanged’

His son Abhijit Mukherjee on Thursday refuted "speculations and fake news" around his father's health, saying he is still alive and haemodynamically stable.

“Speculations & fake news being circulated by reputed Journalists on social media clearly reflects that Media in India has become a factory of Fake News [sic],” he wrote in a tweet.

The former president's daughter, Sharmistha Mukherjee, too, took to Twitter to say that the rumours about her father were false. "Request, esp’ly to media, NOT to call me as I need to keep my phone free for any updates from the hospital," she said.