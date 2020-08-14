Four Days Post Surgery, Ex-Prez Pranab’s Health ‘Unchanged’
“He is under intensive care and continues to be on ventilatory support,” the hospital said on Friday morning.
The condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee remained unchanged on the morning of Friday, 14 August, the Army Research & Referral (R&R) Hospital, Delhi, said in a statement .
“He is under intensive care and continues to be on ventilatory support. His vital parameters are presently stable,” the hospital said.
Mukherjee, who had tested positive for COVID-19, had undergone an emergency life-saving surgery for a brain clot on 10 August. Since then, his condition has remained critical.
The statement from the hospital, as well as Pranab Mukherjee's son and daughter, came as many on social media posted about the passing away of the former president earlier on Thursday.
His son Abhijit Mukherjee on Thursday refuted "speculations and fake news" around his father's health, saying he is still alive and haemodynamically stable.
“Speculations & fake news being circulated by reputed Journalists on social media clearly reflects that Media in India has become a factory of Fake News [sic],” he wrote in a tweet.
The former president's daughter, Sharmistha Mukherjee, too, took to Twitter to say that the rumours about her father were false. "Request, esp’ly to media, NOT to call me as I need to keep my phone free for any updates from the hospital," she said.
