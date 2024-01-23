Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana 2024: Online Registration & How To Apply

After returning from Ayodhya Prime Minister decided to provide the rooftop solar system to all the poor and middle-class people. To reduce the electricity bill and to become self-reliant in the field of energy PM has started the Pradhanmantri Suryoday Yojana.

The Pradhanmantri Suryoday Yojana will help the poor and BPL citizens with the electricity bill and other light-related issues. The main aim of Pradhanmantri Suryoday Yojana is to make every house in India bright.

To get the advantage of Pradhanmantri Suryoday Yojana applicants need to apply for the scheme from the official website. To know more regarding Pradhanmantri Suryoday Yojana Registration 2024 applicants need to read the details carefully on the official website.