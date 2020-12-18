PPCC To Hold Parallel Dharna at Jantar Mantar Against Farm Laws
Punjab Congress has been protesting the contentious farm laws since 10 days at Jantar Mantar.
After being turned away by farmers at Singhu and Tikri borders, Punjab Congress has decided to hold an indefinite, round-the-clock sit-in at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, to lodge their protest against the three contentious farm laws. They have been protesting at the borders since the last ten days.
Members of the party have started a parallel protest to express their solidarity with the movement by holding 24-hour dharna at Jantar Mantar. To ensure complete participation, the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee Chief, Sunil Jakhar, had written a letter to all party legislators on Thursday.
However, asserting that they will not allow the movement to become political, the farmers have not let any politician take to the stage or speak on their behalf.
Turned Away at the Protesting Farmers
A source close to the chief told the The Indian Express, “We are calling up legislators and asking for their availability. From Saturday onwards, two MLAs each, will be sitting on the dharna for two days at the Jantar Mantar. Two more will join after next two days and keep the chain going.”
A few Ministers of Parliament such as Ravneet Singh Bittu, GS Aujla and Jasbir Singh Dimpa have been part of the round-the-clock protests at Jantar Mantar since 8 December, reported The Indian Express.
Despite the farmers’ protest reaching nearly three months since its commencement in Punjab and now the capital city, the Centre on Wednesday officially cancelled the Winter Session of the Parliament, citing COVID-19 concerns.
'Punjab Will Never Do Anything Anti-National’: Punjab CM
Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Punjab on 4 October to hold a tractor rally for three days. The party has since started aggressively protesting against the farm laws.
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor joined the Punjab Congress members at Jantar Mantar on Sunday, 13 December, to express his concerns against the Centre’s decision of passing the laws, saying the "government failed (the) nation and its farmers".
On 3 November, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had addressed a gathering of lawmakers from the state at Jantar Mantar, after President Kovind refused to meet his delegation to discuss the laws.
He had addressed the labelling of protesters as anti-national and said, “Never think that Punjab will do anything anti-national. We don’t want trouble in Punjab because it is a border state. If law and order situation worsens in Punjab, then it will impact the country’s security.” He was also joined by cricketer and former MP Navjot Singh Sidhu.
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.