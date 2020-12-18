PPCC To Hold Parallel Dharna at Jantar Mantar Against Farm Laws

After being turned away by farmers at Singhu and Tikri borders, Punjab Congress has decided to hold an indefinite, round-the-clock sit-in at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, to lodge their protest against the three contentious farm laws. They have been protesting at the borders since the last ten days.

Members of the party have started a parallel protest to express their solidarity with the movement by holding 24-hour dharna at Jantar Mantar. To ensure complete participation, the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee Chief, Sunil Jakhar, had written a letter to all party legislators on Thursday.

However, asserting that they will not allow the movement to become political, the farmers have not let any politician take to the stage or speak on their behalf.