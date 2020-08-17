‘Wish Kamala Harris Victory’: Poster Put Up in Tamil Nadu Village

A poster hailing the United States Democratic Vice-Presidential nominee Kamala Harris has been put up in her ancestral village in Tamil Nadu, wishing her victory in the polls.

Kamala’s niece, Meena Harris, tweeted the photo of the poster featuring her aunt that was put up in Painganadu in Mannargudi, Tamil Nadu. She tweeted saying that she was sent the photo from the village that is the ancestral home of Kamala Harris’ maternal side.

The poster with Kamala Harris' photo reads, "The people of Painganadu, Thulasendrapuram, wish Kamala Harris, PV Gopalan's granddaughter, victory in the US elections, where she's contesting for post of vice-president."

Taking to Twitter, Meena Harris went on to add that she knew her great-grandfather from their family trips to Chennai when she was young. She tweeted, "He was a big figure for my grandma and I know they're together somewhere smiling now."