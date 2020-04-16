Postal Dept to Home Deliver Mangoes in Bengaluru Amid Lockdown

For the second year in a row, the Karnataka postal department has tied up with the Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation (KSMDMC) to deliver mangoes at home to residents, who can place orders online.

Starting from 17 April, parcels of mangoes of 3 varieties – Raspuri, Sindhura, and Badami – will reach the doorsteps of residents across Bengaluru, from farmers in Ramanagara. Customers can log on to http://karsirimangoes.karnataka.gov.in to place their orders and make online payments for the quantity they wish to order.

Bengaluru Regional Post Master General S Rajendra Kumar said that the initiative had been successful in 2019 as well, but they expected more people to use the service owing to the lockdown and the clamping down on non-essential movement.

“We expect the tie-up to be more successful this time around as people are not able to step out easily now. Customers can log in and use the e-portal like they do for other e-commerce sites and pay by credit card etc. The consignment will be delivered to the GPO every Tuesday and Friday from KSNDMC and we will deliver the same day or latest by the following day,” he said.

The deliveries are expected to continue till June or till stocks last. Last year, 1 tonne of mangoes had been delivered in a similar fashion to Bengaluru residents. While mangoes grown by Ramanagara farmers will be delivered in the first phase, soon produce from Kolar and Srinivasapura will also be made available.