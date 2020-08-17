Post Centre’s DBT Evaluation, 17 Union Ministries, Depts in Red  

With the bulk of the weightage on this segment, as much as three ministries score a duck in the segment suggesting they could not or did not provide end-to-end digitisation, at all.

They are the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Ministry of Earth Sciences and the Department of Heavy Industry. In fact, as many as 22 Union ministries and government departments scored below 50 in this all important comparison, different ministries and departments fared relatively better when it came to their performance in portal and reporting compliance to assess the progress in development of schemes.

Only 6 Union ministries and government departments came under 50 percent score with the worst being the Ministry of Earth Sciences with a score of 23 percent.

However that wouldn't help much in the overall score given that this segment had less than half the weightage that digitisation had.

There were as many as 17 union ministries and departments that scored less than 50 percent in the category of use of Aadhaar and mobile with the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research faring worst at below 7 per cent.

Though a very small amount of weightage was given to reporting on estimated savings, believe it or not, 36 ministries and departments didn't bother to take it seriously, resulting in a zero. They included the Ministry of Tourism, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises among others.