‘Why Pay For Library, Lab Amid Lockdown?’: PU Students Protest Fee

‘Professors Too Have Joined in The Fight’

“We have written to the Dean of Student Welfare, asked for an appointment with the Vice Chancellor, but it has been two weeks and we have got no response. We sent a mass mail representation and we have started giving video testimonies from students across the country. Now even department professors have joined us in the boycott,” Parichay Yadav, President of the Student Counci,l told The Quint.

When The Quint reached out to faculty members they said they couldn’t interfere with the management’s decision. However, they said they hoped the management considers the students’ plea as most of them are in a difficult financial situation.