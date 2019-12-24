Pondicherry Uni Students Boycott Convocation Over CAA

“What use is a government that doesn't consider its people's voices?” questions Karthika B Kurup, when asked about her decision to boycott the annual convocation event organised by Pondicherry University, held on Monday, 23 December.

Twenty-eight-year-old Karthika is one of the many graduates of the university who decided to boycott the 27th Annual Convocation event on Monday, which was presided over by President Ram Nath Kovind. Their decision to boycott the event came on the sidelines of the nationwide protests against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The Students Council of Pondicherry University had last week urged students to boycott the convocation as a mark of their protest against the CAA and NRC and in solidarity with the students who were attacked by the police in Jamia Millia Islamia University (JMI) and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).