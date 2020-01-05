‘Fascists in Control’: Rahul Gandhi, Others React to Attack on JNU
After students of JNU were 'brutally attacked', politicians, journalists, and Bollywood actors reacted with shock and horror. Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi’s chief minister, said that he is “shocked to know about the violence at JNU” and the “police should immediately stop violence and restore peace.”
Fascists in Control of Our Nation: Rahul Gandhi
‘Can’t Believe Neither PM nor HM Have Condemned Violence’
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that he has asked a delegation of All India Professionals’ Congress to reach JNU.
‘Enmity of Modi Govt to JNU is Well-Known’
Congress leader Randeep Surjewala also tweeted saying that “enmity of Modi government to JNU is well-known.” He also asked how “goondas are brandishing lathis” and beating up students when “Delhi Police is at the gate of JNU."
‘Pure Goondaraj’
‘Terror on JNU Campus’
‘World Watches’
‘What is Campus Admin Doing?’
‘Role of Police Under Scanner’
