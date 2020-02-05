Yogi Thanks PM For Ram Mandir Trust, Owaisi Calls It Poll Gimmick
Speaking in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, 5 February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Cabinet’s decision to set up a 15-member trust to oversee the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
The PM’s announcement triggered a series of reactions from across political lines. While Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Home Minister Amit Shah welcomed the move, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi labelled it an “election gimmick” ahead of the Delhi polls.
Yogi Thanks PM Modi
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath thanked Prime Minister Modi for setting up trust for the construction of Ram Mandir.
“Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Shetra Trust will be an independent body which will take all decisions for construction of the temple,” he said in a Tweet.
‘Delhi Elections Worrying BJP’: Owaisi
Calling the announcement a poll gimmick, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that Delhi Elections were bothering the BJP.
“Session of Parliament will end on 11 February, the announcement could have come after 8 February. Seems like BJP is worried over Delhi elections,” Owaisi told ANI.
‘15 Members to Be a Part of the Trust’: Amit Shah
There will be 15 trustees in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, of which one will always be from the Dalit community, Home Minister Amit Shah told ANI.
“For such an unprecedented decision that strengthens social harmony, I thank PM Narendra Modi,” he said.
