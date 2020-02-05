Yogi Thanks PM For Ram Mandir Trust, Owaisi Calls It Poll Gimmick

Speaking in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, 5 February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Cabinet’s decision to set up a 15-member trust to oversee the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The PM’s announcement triggered a series of reactions from across political lines. While Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Home Minister Amit Shah welcomed the move, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi labelled it an “election gimmick” ahead of the Delhi polls.