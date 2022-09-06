ADVERTISEMENT

Police Obtain CCTV Footage of Cyrus Mistry’s Car Moments Before It Crashed

The footage shows the car passing through the Dapchari check post in Palghar district at 2:21 pm on Sunday.

Police in Maharashtra’s Palghar district have obtained the CCTV footage of the ill-fated Mercedes car in which Cyrus Mistry, former chairman of Tata Sons, was travelling to Mumbai, shortly before it crashed, killing him and his friend, an official said on Monday, 5 September.

The footage shows the car passing through the Dapchari check post in Palghar district at 2:21 pm on Sunday, he said.

The car hit a road divider on a bridge over the Surya river on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway at around 3 pm, killing Mistry (54) and his friend Jahangir Pandole on the spot.

The police team probing the crash are examining the CCTV footage for further leads, the official said.

Another police officer said the person behind the wheel had covered a distance of 20 km in just nine minutes, meaning the luxury car was being driven at a speed of 180-190 km per hour.

The car was being driven by Mumbai-based gynaecologist Anahita Pandole (55), a family friend of Mistry, police have said.

She and her husband Darius Pandole (60) were seriously injured in the accident and are undergoing treatment in a Mumbai hospital.

The probe team will submit a detailed report which will be forwarded to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who has ordered an investigation into the road accident, he said.

