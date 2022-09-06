Police Obtain CCTV Footage of Cyrus Mistry’s Car Moments Before It Crashed

Police in Maharashtra’s Palghar district have obtained the CCTV footage of the ill-fated Mercedes car in which Cyrus Mistry, former chairman of Tata Sons, was travelling to Mumbai, shortly before it crashed, killing him and his friend, an official said on Monday, 5 September.

The footage shows the car passing through the Dapchari check post in Palghar district at 2:21 pm on Sunday, he said.

The car hit a road divider on a bridge over the Surya river on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway at around 3 pm, killing Mistry (54) and his friend Jahangir Pandole on the spot.