Police Lathicharge Students Gathered for a Student Election Rally in Jaipur
ABVP candidate Narendra Yadav said that police targeted him because the government wants to defeat them in the polls
Police lathicharged students gathered without permission on university and college campuses in several cities in Rajasthan, including Jaipur, on Monday, 22 August, during filing of nominations for upcoming student union elections.
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) candidate for the president's post in Jaipur's Rajasthan University, Narendra Yadav, held a show of strength with a large number of his supporters during nomination, police told PTI.
When police tried to restrict their entry to the university and administrative block citing model code of conduct, the students turned "unruly" and created "ruckus," officials reportedly said.
Injuries were reported on both sides, ANI reported.
Half a Dozen Detained
Later, the students blocked JLN Road outside the university in protest against the lathicharge and allegedly pelted stones at police. Police have detained around half a dozen students, the officials told the agency.
“They were violating the model code of conduct and when they were stopped from forcefully entering the campus, they created a ruckus and entered the premises. FIR will be registered and action will be taken against those involved in the ruckus,” a police official said.
ABVP candidate Narendra Yadav told reporters that police targeted him and his supporters just because the government wants to defeat the ABVP in students' union elections.
“I am the son of a farmer. Whenever I have raised voice for students, I am suppressed. Today we were targeted by police under a conspiracy,” he reportedly said.
The ABVP workers alleged that some of the supporters were injured in lathicharge and they were not shifted to a hospital by the police. JLN Road and surrounding areas faced traffic congestion due to the blockade, and the traffic was diverted to avoid congestion, police said.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)
Topics: ABVP Jaipur Student elections
