Who Is Bajrang Muni, the Saffron-Clad Man Who Threatened To Rape Muslim Women?

Taking cognisance of the viral video purportedly of a mahant (priest) giving rape threats to Muslim women, Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur police have registered a case against the accused who has been identified as Bajrang Muni.

In the video purportedly shot on 2 April, the priest, clad in a saffron robe and sitting inside a jeep, can be seen addressing a gathering from his car to cheers and chants of 'Jai Shree Ram' by the crowd. It is alleged that as his procession came near a mosque, he was heard saying that he will kidnap and rape Muslim women if any Muslim man harasses the women in the area. He also alleged that Rs 28 lakh had been allocated to get him murdered by Muslims in the area.

A video that shows him seated in a car and addressing a group of men emerged online this week and was shared by Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair.