Police ASI and Civilian Killed in Two Firing Incidents in Kashmir
This comes just a couple of months after a spree of civilian killings rocked the state.
Two incidents of firing took place in Kashmir on Wednesday, 22 December, resulting in the death of Injured Assistant Sub-Inspector Mohd Ashraf and a civilian Rouf Ahmad at Merjanpora.
Kashmir Zone Police informed in a tweet on Wednesday, “Terrorists fired indiscriminately and critically injured a police personnel ASI Mohd Ashraf of Police Station Bijbehara, Anantnag.”
The police later updated, “Injured Assistant Sub-Inspector Mohd Ashraf succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom. We stand by his family at this critical juncture.”
In another incident, police informed, “Terrorists fired upon a civilian namely Rouf Ahmad at Merjanpora, Eidgah Police Station Safakadal, Srinagar. The injured was shifted to SMHS hospital where he was declared dead.”
Forty-five-year-old Rouf Ahmad Khan was a resident of Nawakadal locality of the city. A case has been registered while the investigation is going on.
This comes just a couple of months after a spree of civilian killings rocked the state and instilled fear among the migrant workers in the Union Territory.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.