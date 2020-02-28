PNB Fraud Case: UK Court Extends Nirav Modi’s Remand till 24 March

A UK court on Thursday, 27 february extended till March 24 the remand of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, who is fighting his extradition to India in the nearly USD-2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case.

Modi appeared via videolink from Wandsworth Prison in south-west London for the hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on Thursday, which coincidentally also marked his 49th birthday as per the date of birth he confirmed to the court.

“A trial has been set in May. The purpose of today's hearing is to set the next call-over hearing, which will be on 24 March,” said Judge David Robinson.