Hoping 2020 Marks Continuation of People-Powered Efforts: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 1 January, took to Twitter to wish people a Happy New Year. In his first tweet of the new decade, he wrote: “Have a wonderful 2020! May this year be filled with joy and prosperity. May everyone be healthy and may everyone’s aspirations be fulfilled.”
Earlier on Tuesday, Modi had also tweeted a montage, which was a compilation of the work done by his government in the year 2019.
“Lovely compilation! Covers quite a lot of the progress we achieved in 2019. Here is hoping 2020 marks the continuation of people powered efforts to transform India and empower the lives of 130 crore Indians,” Modi wrote.
Meanwhile, the central government has restored internet services in all government-run hospitals and SMS to all mobile phones almost five months after it was snapped in Jammu and Kashmir, following the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories.