Broadband in Govt Hospitals, SMS in Kashmir to be Restored at 12AM
Internet services in all government-run hospitals and SMS to all mobile phones will be restored from 31 December midnight in the Kashmir Valley, Jammu and Kashmir official spokesman Rohit Kansal said on Tuesday, 31 December.
It has now been decided to fully restore the service throughout Kashmir from midnight of 31 December, Kansal said, according to PTI.
A communication blockade was imposed across J&K after the revocation of Article 370 on 5 August. The curbs were lifted gradually with landlines being restored first, which was followed by the opening up of post-paid mobile phone services.
Mobile internet service continues to remain blocked both in Jammu and Srinagar. The service was restored last week in Kargil area of the newly formed Union Territory of Ladakh.
Prepaid mobile phone services continue to remain suspended in Kashmir, the IANS report said.
(With inputs from PTI and IANS.)
