Test, Track, Treat, Tika: PM Modi Discusses COVID Situation With CMs of 6 States

The meeting comes just two days after PM Modi held a coversation with chief ministers of eight north-eastern states.

In his meeting on 16 July, PM Modi had expressed concerns over crowding at hill stations and markets, with people flouting COVID-19 protocols.

"Tourism and other businesses have been affected by the coronavirus, but I would stress upon this – people crowding at hill stations and markets without wearing masks is a matter of grave concern," PM Modi had said.

He had also said that rather than asking questions on the "peparedness" for the third wave, one must ask questions about its "prevention"