Can PM Modi’s Leh Visit Deter China From Pangong & Other Sectors?

Sources have also shared that Thuraya satellite phones used by the Chinese have also been intercepted to be within Indian territory in other sectors. Last week, India intercepted the presence of Chinese patrols in Shipki La twice. This region, a mountain pass, falls in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh and runs to Ngari Prefecture in Tibet. Both the times they were at least 15 kilometres inside the Indian territory.

Apart from that, Chinese transgression into the Indian side was also intercepted in Barahoti, Uttarakhand. It needs to be remembered that the same Barahoti area was in news because of Chinese incursion in 2018 as well. At least three Chinese incursions were attempted in 2018 along this border. PLA soldiers were located four kilometres inside the Indian side in August 2018.

PM’s surprise visit to Leh, therefore, may be seen as a stern message to China that India is serious about checking continued transgressions of Chinese troops along the LAC. There has been little to no development in terms of actual withdrawal since the talks on 29 June. An army source says, “They (the Chinese) are where they were, we are where we were.”