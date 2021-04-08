‘Get Your Shot Soon’: PM Modi Gets 2nd Dose of COVID Vaccine
On 1 March, the PM had received the first dose of Covaxin, produced by Bharat Biotech.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 8 March, took his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Delhi’s AIIMS.
“Vaccination is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus. If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon,” the PM tweeted.
The two nurses who administered the vaccine to PM Modi on Thursday were P Niveda from Puducherry and Nisha Sharma from Punjab, reported news agency ANI.
First Dose on 1 March
On 1 March, he had received the first dose of Covaxin, produced by Bharat Biotech.
India's vaccination drive against coronavirus had begun on 16 January, with healthcare and frontline workers getting the jabs in the first phase.
The second phase of vaccinations started on 1 March, with people above 60 years of age and those above 45 with co-morbidities eligible to get the jabs.
In the third phase, beginning 1 April, all above 45 were eligible to get inoculated.
Two vaccines – Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Serum Institute's Covishield – are being used in the country, with more than 9 crore doses administered till now.
India is currently seeing a worrying surge in daily coronavirus cases, in what is being called the second wave of the pandemic in the country. On Wednesday, it reported 1,15,736 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,28,01,785. The death toll increased by 630 to 1,66,177.
This is the biggest one-day rise in cases in the country since the pandemic began.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.