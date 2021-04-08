‘Get Your Shot Soon’: PM Modi Gets 2nd Dose of COVID Vaccine

On 1 March, he had received the first dose of Covaxin, produced by Bharat Biotech.

India's vaccination drive against coronavirus had begun on 16 January, with healthcare and frontline workers getting the jabs in the first phase.

The second phase of vaccinations started on 1 March, with people above 60 years of age and those above 45 with co-morbidities eligible to get the jabs.

In the third phase, beginning 1 April, all above 45 were eligible to get inoculated.

Two vaccines – Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Serum Institute's Covishield – are being used in the country, with more than 9 crore doses administered till now.

India is currently seeing a worrying surge in daily coronavirus cases, in what is being called the second wave of the pandemic in the country. On Wednesday, it reported 1,15,736 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,28,01,785. The death toll increased by 630 to 1,66,177.

This is the biggest one-day rise in cases in the country since the pandemic began.