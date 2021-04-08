COVID-19: New Zealand Suspends Entry of Travellers From India

Amid a worrying surge in COVID cases, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has temporarily suspended entry for all travellers from India, including its own citizens, from 11 April to 28 April, news agency Reuters reported on Thursday, 8 April.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Delhi's AIIMS, tweeting, "Vaccination is among the few ways we have to defeat the virus. If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon."

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday flagged the issue of vaccine shortage, saying the state will run out of doses in three days, drawing a sharp rebuke from Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.