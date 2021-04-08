COVID-19: New Zealand Suspends Entry of Travellers From India
Catch all the updates on the coronavirus outbreak here.
Amid a worrying surge in COVID cases, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has temporarily suspended entry for all travellers from India, including its own citizens, from 11 April to 28 April, news agency Reuters reported on Thursday, 8 April.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Delhi's AIIMS, tweeting, "Vaccination is among the few ways we have to defeat the virus. If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon."
Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday flagged the issue of vaccine shortage, saying the state will run out of doses in three days, drawing a sharp rebuke from Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.
- Maharashtra reported the biggest one-day spike of 59,907 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday
- As many as 5,506 new cases were reported in Delhi on Wednesday
- A night curfew has been announced in several cities of Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, Kanpur and Varanasi
Night Curfew in UP's Lucknow, Varanasi and Kanpur
A night curfew has been announced in several cities of Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, Kanpur and Varanasi, amid a surge in COVID cases.
Curfew will be imposed in areas under the Lucknow Municipal Corporation from 8 to 16 April between 9 pm and 6 am, PTI reported.
In Kanpur, the curfew will be in effect from 8 to 30 April from 10 pm to 6 am, while Varanasi will see the restrictions imposed for one week.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.