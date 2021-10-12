G20: Modi Stresses on 'Preventing Afghan Land From Becoming Source of Terrorism'
PM Modi also called for “urgent and unhindered humanitarian assistance to Afghan citizens".
In his virtual address at the G20 Extraordinary Summit on Afghanistan, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 12 October, stressed on preventing the Afghan territory from becoming the source of radicalisation and terrorism.
Sharing the same in a tweet, Modi said that he also called for “urgent and unhindered humanitarian assistance to Afghan citizens and an inclusive administration.”
“A unified international response based on UNSC [United Nations Security Council] Resolution 2593 is necessary to improve the situation in Afghanistan,” Modi further said, in a tweet.
The UNSC resolution, adopted on 30 August under India's presidency, reportedly demanded that the Taliban should not allow terrorists to use its territory for attacks against other countries and this would apply to the Lashkar-e-Taiba and the Jaish-e-Mohammad.
Further, as per the Ministry of External Affairs, the PM laid emphasis on the “centuries old people-to-people ties between India and Afghanistan”.
Noting that the Afghan people have a great feeling of friendship for India, Modi, as per the MEA, said that every Indian feels the pain of Afghan people facing hunger and malnutrition.
“He emphasized the need for the international community to ensure that Afghanistan has immediate and unhindered access to humanitarian assistance.”MEA on PM Modi’s address
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.