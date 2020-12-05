PM Modi to Lay Foundation for New Parliament Building Next Week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay a foundation and perform ‘bhumi pujan’ for a new parliament building in the national capital on 10 December.



Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla met PM Modi earlier at his residence to officially invite him, reported NDTV. According to the report, the new parliament building will be constructed by Tata Projects Limited at a cost of Rs 861.90 crore and is said to be completed in one year.

The new building will be bigger in size and equipped with the latest digital interfaces as a step towards creating 'paperless offices'. All the MPs will be given separate offices in the building, reported news agency PTI.