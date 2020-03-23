PM Modi to Interact with People in Varanasi on Coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the people of his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi on Wednesday, 25 March, in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

“I will interact with the people of my constituency of Varanasi on the situation arising out of coronavirus. You can join this conversation through video conferencing at 5 pm on 25 March. If you have any suggestion or question, can share it by going to the comment section of the NaMo app,” he tweeted.