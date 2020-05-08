A freight train ran over 14 migrant labourers in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district on Friday, 8 May. Five others have also been injured in the incident and have been shifted to the Aurangabad Civil Hospital, news agency ANI reported.According to reports, the deceased labourers were sleeping on the rail tracks. An official at the Karmad police station told PTI that the workers, who were walking to Bhusawal from Jalna, were returning to Madhya Pradesh.The incident took place around 5:15 am between Jalna and Aurangabad of Nanded Division of South Central Railway.PM Narendra Modi reacted to the same and said, “Extremely anguished by the loss of lives due to the rail accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Have spoken to Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal and he is closely monitoring the situation. All possible assistance required is being provided.”Minister of Railways and Commerce Piyush Goyal, too, put out a tweet saying, “Today at 5:22 am, there was sad news of sleeping workers being run over by a goods train between Badnapur and Karmad stations of Nanded Division. Relief work is going on, and orders for inquiries have been given. I pray to God for the peace of departed souls.”AIMIM Member and Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jaleel said, “If the government does not want more blood on its hand then they should urgently arrange for moe trains and buses for these labourers to reach home.”Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and Supriya Sharma also reacted to the same. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)