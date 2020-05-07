The Karnataka government on Thursday, 7 May, decided to restart train services for migrant workers.The government sent letters of request on Thursday to several states seeking their consent to operate trains for transportation of stranded migrant labourers, tourists, students, pilgrims and other persons.Catch all live updates related to COVID-19 here.The Quint was one of the first to have reported on Karnataka government’s decision to cancel trains for migrant workers.Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had cancelled special trains that were to ferry migrant workers to their home towns from Wednesday, 6 May, after a meeting with leading property developers of the state.A senior government official had earlier told The Quint that although there was no reason given for withdrawing the trains, it was decided in the meeting that migrant workers were needed to revive the state’s economy.The move had invoked sharp criticism, with some even comparing the situation to “slavery.” The decision to discuss the problem of migrants workers with business leaders and not the labourers themselves was also questioned. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)