COVID-19 is a Lifetime Challenge: PM Modi to Media Representatives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 23 March, said that the COVID-19 is a lifetime challenge, which needs to be tackled through new and innovative solutions, while speaking to representatives of television news channels through a video-conference.

The coronavirus outbreak has claimed seven lives in the country so far, while the number of positive cases has risen to 415.

"The tireless efforts of the reporters, camerapersons and technicians are a great service to the nation. The media should counter pessimism and panic through positive communication. COVID-19 is a lifetime challenge and it needs to be tackled through new and innovative solutions," Modi told the mediapersons, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

He also thanked the media for understanding the gravity of the pandemic threat and appreciated the role played by the news channels in spreading awareness.