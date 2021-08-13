‘Waste-to-Wealth Mission’: PM Modi Launches Vehicle Scrappage Policy

What is the policy?

Personal vehicles older than 20 years and commercial vehicles older than 15 years will have to undergo a fitness test at government registered ‘automated fitness centres’.

Vehicles that fail to pass the test will be declared as ‘end-of-life vehicles’, which would mean that the vehicle would have to be recycled. This will pave the way for older vehicles to be scrapped. In case, the vehicles pass the test, the owners will have to pay a hefty fee for re-registration.

According to the new policy, the re-registration fee would be hiked to around eight times for personal vehicles, and around 20 times for commercial vehicles.

How Will You Benefit?

In case you decide to scrap your old vehicle at the registered scrapping centres, you will get approximately 4-6 percent of the value of the vehicle’s ex-showroom price. The ex-showroom price is the cost of vehicle, excluding the charges paid for registering the vehicle at RTO and insurance.

Moreover, if you buy a new vehicle you will be given a flat 5 percent discount on presenting a scrapping certificate. Registration fees will also be waived on the purchase of a new vehicle.

