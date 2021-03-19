What the New Vehicle Scrappage Policy Means for You

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday, 18 March, spoke about the new draft notification that will force owners of vehicles to pay hefty fee for re-registration of their vehicles.

The policy has been proposed to weed out the older feet of vehicles in India to reduce air pollution by 25-30 percent and help improve road safety as well. The vehicle scrappage policy was first proposed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during Budget 2021. The policy is being touted as a step to boost the automobile sector.

“Once it is implemented, the scrappage policy will make India the world’s largest automobile hub in five years,” Gadkari said in the Parliament.