‘PM Modi Is a Coward Who Cannot Stand up To China’: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi said that Singh didn’t address a word on Depsang Plains, the most strategically important area from where China had entered.

“Why have the Indian troops, after the hard work they did capturing Kailash ranges, been asked to move back? What has India got in return for this? Why have the Chinese not moved back? Why have they not withdrawn from Gogra-Hot springs?” he said.

“We gave Finger 4, they are sitting in Depsang, Gogra and Hot Spring. What is the take? There is no take, only give, and the reason is clear. The PM can't stand before China. The Prime Minister of India has given Indian territory to China. This is the truth,” Gandhi added.