In Video Call With PM, Chief Ministers Ask for Lockdown Extension
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that he has recommended the extension of national lockdown by “at least a fortnight”, during the interaction between his counterparts and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 11 April, reported ANI.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also recommended lockdown till 30 April, sources told news agency PTI.
The PM reportedly discussed various issues related to the coronavirus outbreak including the lockdown.
A number of state governments, as well as experts, have been requesting the central government to extend the 21-day nationwide coronavirus lockdown that was imposed from 25 March.
This is for the second time the prime minister is interacting with the chief ministers via video link after the lockdown was imposed.
During an interaction with floor leaders of various political parties, who have representation in Parliament, on Wednesday, Modi said the situation in the country is akin to a 'social emergency' which has necessitated tough decisions.
