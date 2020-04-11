In Video Call With PM, Chief Ministers Ask for Lockdown Extension

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that he has recommended the extension of national lockdown by “at least a fortnight”, during the interaction between his counterparts and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 11 April, reported ANI.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also recommended lockdown till 30 April, sources told news agency PTI.

The PM reportedly discussed various issues related to the coronavirus outbreak including the lockdown.

A number of state governments, as well as experts, have been requesting the central government to extend the 21-day nationwide coronavirus lockdown that was imposed from 25 March.