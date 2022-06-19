'Centre’s Gift of Modern Infra to Delhi': Modi Opens Pragati Maidan Corridor
The Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor aims at easing movement around its exhibition and conference centre
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Delhi's Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor project on Sunday, 19 June, which includes a 1.4-kilometer tunnel and five underpasses.
The PM referred to it as the government's gift of modern infrastructure to the national capital, and highlighted other initiatives the government is planning to make Delhi one of the better-connected cities in the world.
"Delhi has received a beautiful infrastructure gift from the central government," the prime minister said. The project, he said, will save 55 lakh litres of fuel and reduce pollution.
PM Modi stated that his government regards increased urbanisation as an opportunity and has been working to improve people's living conditions.
The PM also mentioned a number of other initiatives undertaken by his government to address the region's difficulties, including the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways and the doubling of metro tracks in Delhi-NCR, and the Delhi-Meerut motorway, among others.
Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor
The Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor has been created at a cost of about Rs 920 crore, with the central government funding the entire project, reported PTI.
Its goal is to make it as easy as possible for exhibitors and visitors to participate in the programmes held at Pragati Maidan's new world-class exhibition and conference centre, which is now under construction.
The main tunnel connects Ring Road to India Gate and opens on Purana Qila Road, passing Pragati Maidan.
The project includes the construction of six underpasses: four on Mathura Road, one on Bhairon Marg, and one at the intersection of Ring Road and Bhairon Marg. Traffic currently passes through five lights on its way from the W-point near ITO to Sunder Nagar, causing frequent snarls along the vital stretch.
The 1.6-kilometer tunnel, which will be Delhi's first, will allow commuters travelling to India Gate and other central Delhi regions from east Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad to bypass the traffic jams, saving time, fuel, and money.
"Time is money," PM Modi said, adding that if the government gives people Rs 100, it generates headlines, but if they save Rs 200, it's not as much spoken about.
The Prime Minister also praised the artwork that adorns the tunnels and underpasses, suggesting that they be closed to traffic for a few hours on Sundays so that people can enjoy watching the art.
PM Modi was also seen picking up discarded bottles and other litter as he walked along inspecting the tunnel.
(With inputs from PTI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.