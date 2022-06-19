'Centre’s Gift of Modern Infra to Delhi': Modi Opens Pragati Maidan Corridor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Delhi's Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor project on Sunday, 19 June, which includes a 1.4-kilometer tunnel and five underpasses.

The PM referred to it as the government's gift of modern infrastructure to the national capital, and highlighted other initiatives the government is planning to make Delhi one of the better-connected cities in the world.

"Delhi has received a beautiful infrastructure gift from the central government," the prime minister said. The project, he said, will save 55 lakh litres of fuel and reduce pollution.