Amid Dissent in UP, PM Modi Hails CM Yogi’s Scheme for Elderly

Meanwhile, several within the party have termed Adityanath as someone inaccessible to MPs and MLAs.

Recently, a central mission led by BJP leader BL Santhosh went to UP to collect feedback and carry out review meetings with ministers MLAs and MPs and the chief minister.

Congress’s Jitin Prasada, a prominent Brahmin face in the state, recently joined the BJP and is expected to be given a key role in the reshuffle. The party has also reached out to allies in Uttar Pradesh including Apna Dal’s Anupriya Patel and leaders of the Nishad Samaj who complain of being shown little to no respect, NDTV reported.

(With inputs from NDTV)