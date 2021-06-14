Amid Dissent in UP, PM Modi Hails CM Yogi’s Scheme for Elderly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, 13 June, praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and tweeted his appreciation of a scheme for the elderly in Uttar Pradesh by tagging a news report and saying, “very good initiative.”
The scheme relates to healthcare, emotional support and legal assistance for the elderly through call centres in the state.
Adityanath replied to PM’s message and said, “On behalf of the people of the state, I heartily thank you for your wholesome praise.”
Keeping in mind next year’s Assembly elections, there have been speculations against the chief minister and his government’s handling of the COVID pandemic which many fear has upset his popularity in the state.
Moreover, Uttar Pradesh being in the headlines in April and May for the shocking news of bodies floating in Ganga and bodies buried in sand banks of Ganga, has not played in the favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Meanwhile, several within the party have termed Adityanath as someone inaccessible to MPs and MLAs.
Recently, a central mission led by BJP leader BL Santhosh went to UP to collect feedback and carry out review meetings with ministers MLAs and MPs and the chief minister.
Congress’s Jitin Prasada, a prominent Brahmin face in the state, recently joined the BJP and is expected to be given a key role in the reshuffle. The party has also reached out to allies in Uttar Pradesh including Apna Dal’s Anupriya Patel and leaders of the Nishad Samaj who complain of being shown little to no respect, NDTV reported.
(With inputs from NDTV)
