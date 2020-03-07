Exclusive: ‘Govt Ignored My Demands for a Year’, says Licypriya

First when I heard the news, I couldn’t believe it. After confirming the news, I felt proud in one sense but at the same time, I felt very sad. This made me ask myself hundreds of questions. Whether I should accept such recognition or honour rather than keep pushing my demands to the government.

After thinking many times, I decided to turn down the honour because for over a year they don’t listen to any of my demands despite protesting continuously in front of the Parliament House and many other places across the country with thousands of children and youths.

Our politicians never take this issue seriously. I believe my rejection will draw the attention of the government to fulfill my demands. Because our leaders and politicians never take climate change as a serious issue. This is the saddest part.

In 2019, they discussed only once on 25 June in the Rajya Sabha after my protest on 21 June in front of the Parliament. 7 MPs brought the issue of climate change as a calling attention motion but Environment & Climate Change Minister replied “India not to bow down to international pressure on climate change” which is a completely senseless response and contrary to my expectations. But that was the first time climate change was discussed in Parliament. Not a single time was I called up or invited to discuss my concerns.