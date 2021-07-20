Congress & Akali Dal to Skip PM Modi's All-Party Meet on COVID-19

The Congress Party and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday, 20 July, said that they will not be attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presentation on COVID-19 that is scheduled for later on the same day.



PM Modi is slated to give a presentation to the MPs of both the Houses.



As per NDTV, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had on Saturday announced that PM Modi will hold the session in the Parliament House Annexe.