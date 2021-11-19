'Decision To Repeal Farm Laws Purely Political': SC Panel Member Anil Ghanwat
Anil Ghanwat said that repealing the farm laws closed doors for reforms in the field of agriculture.
Anil Ghanwat, a member of the Supreme Court-appointed panel on the farms laws, said on Friday, 19 November, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose politics over the betterment of farmers.
"This is the most regressive step by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as he chose politics over farmers' betterment," Ghanwat told news agency PTI.
Addressing the country on the occasion of Guru Nanak's birth anniversary, Modi announced that the government had decided to withdraw the three contentious farm laws.
"I apologise to India and with a true and pure heart that may be... we were not able to convince farmers [over the farm laws]. I'm here to declare that we have decided to repeal the three farm laws," Modi said.
Ghanwat noted that the panel had offered solutions to the Union government over the three farm laws but the government didn't use it to solve the agitations.
"They just want to win elections and nothing else," Ghanwat told PTI.
Ghanwat, who is also the president of Shetkari Sanghatana, claimed that the government didn't read the recommendations of the panel and stated that by repealing the farm laws, it has now closed the doors for reforms in the field of agriculture.
"The decision to repeal the farm laws is purely political, with an aim to win the Uttar Pradesh and Punjab elections in the coming months," Ghanwat added.
Ghanwat said that his organisation will continue to sensitise people on the issue.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.