PM Modi Holds High-Level Meet on Ukraine, Reviews Efforts Under Operation Ganga

At the previous high-level meeting chaired by PM Modi on Monday morning, it was decided that Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and General (Retired) VK Singh will be travelling to Ukraine's neighbouring countries as 'special envoys' in order to oversee evacuation of Indians from the war-ridden nation.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia will be overseeing evacuation operations of Indians in Romania and Moldova, while Minister of Law Kiren Rijiju will be visiting Slovakia, reported news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri will be overlooking operations in Hungary, and Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport Gen (Retd) VK Singh will manage evacuations in Poland.