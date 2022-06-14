'Maha Jumla': Rahul Gandhi Slams Modi's Promise of 10 Lakh Jobs in 18 Months

A government official said that much of the recruitment would take place in the Railways, the armed forces, Goods and Service Tax (GST) departments, Central Paramilitary Forces, and state-owned banks.

"The recruitment for GST departments, which are revenue generating departments is important, and for posts which were earlier known as State tax inspectors, recruitment will cover customs and excise as GST pertains to them too," the official was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

"In government-owned insurance firms, while field staff have been recruited regularly, administrative recruitment hasn't taken place in any significant way for the last 15 years," the official added.