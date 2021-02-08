‘Appeal Farmers to End Protests, Come Forward for Talks’: PM in RS

Quoting former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, PM Modi said that today’s Opposition leaders are not paying heed to what he had said about the farm reforms in the past and have taken a U-turn on farm laws.

“Manmohan ji is here, I'd read out his quote. Those taking a U-turn perhaps agree with him: ‘There are other rigidities because of marketing regime set up in 1930s which prevent our farmers from selling their produce where they get highest rate of return. It is our intention to remove all those handicaps which come in the way of India realising its vast potential at one large common market,'” he said, quoting Singh.

“Sharad Pawar ji, leaders of the Congress party and everybody else, all governments have stood for agricultural reforms. Whether they were able to do it or not, but everyone has advocated that it should be done,” he said, adding that this common belief of the betterment of agricultural sector needs to be furthered.